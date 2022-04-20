Traffic police launch drive against erring auto drivers

Special Correspondent April 20, 2022 23:23 IST

It was conducted based on complaints from public about high fares and refusal to ply autos

The Chennai Traffic Police, in the drive against traffic violators, organised a special inspection on autorickshaws. The drive was taken up based on complaints received from the public about exorbitant fares and refusal to ply autos. A senior official of the traffic police said during the special drive on Wednesday, a total of 959 cases were booked for various violations. A major chunk of 570 cases were booked for auto drivers not wearing the mandatory uniform, 189 for sharing the driver seat with passengers, 148 for overloading and 42 for charging exorbitant rates against the fares fixed by the Transport Department. Also 10 cases were booked for refusal to ply passengers. The official said the special drive against a segment of transport operators would be carried out regularly.



