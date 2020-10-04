Traffic police launch drive against drunken driving

CHENNAI

04 October 2020 01:27 IST

ACP N. Kannan says there has been a spike in the number of road accidents

The city traffic police have started an intensive campaign against drunken driving as the traffic has opened up following relaxations of lockdown restrictions.

Additional Commissioner of Traffic N. Kannan told The Hindu that vehicular traffic had increased and fatalities were being reported. “Our analysis reveals that one of the main causes for road accidents is drunken driving. We are curbing drunken driving. The objective is not to punish but to save lives,” he said.

Traffic police strictly adhere to standard operating procedures while checking the vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will introduce other campaigns as well to improve road safety. We are studying the reasons for traffic congestion and will address the concerns soon. There are plans to introduce road adoption programmes. Under this, traffic violation will not be allowed on a particular stretch,” said Mr. Kannan.

Public can complain to traffic police on their WhatsApp number 9003130103 if they find anyone driving under the influence of any substance.