Traffic police launch drive against drunken driving

The city traffic police have started an intensive campaign against drunken driving as the traffic has opened up following relaxations of lockdown restrictions.
Additional Commissioner of Traffic N. Kannan told The Hindu that vehicular traffic had increased and fatalities were being reported. “Our analysis reveals that one of the main causes for road accidents is drunken driving. We are curbing drunken driving. The objective is not to punish but to save lives,” he said.
Traffic police strictly adhere to standard operating procedures while checking the vehicles.
“We will introduce other campaigns as well to improve road safety. We are studying the reasons for traffic congestion and will address the concerns soon. There are plans to introduce road adoption programmes. Under this, traffic violation will not be allowed on a particular stretch,” said Mr. Kannan.
Public can complain to traffic police on their WhatsApp number 9003130103 if they find anyone driving under the influence of any substance.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath