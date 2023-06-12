Traffic police launch a drive to enforce stop-line rule at busy junctions

June 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Monday organised an awareness campaign in a bid to inculcate road safety and to make motorists to strictly adhere to the the stop line at the junctions.

Besides the police officers, models dressed as cartoon characters were present to spread awareness on road safety. The GCTP has painted stop line afresh at the junctions.

P. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic North, said: “The GCTP is making efforts to reduce road accidents and to regulate traffic efficiently and effectively. Also, GCTP is coming up with various approaches of enforcement for the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This programme was meant to enlighten the road users who commute by vehicles, especially two-wheelers, while they halt at the red signal. With the effective functioning of a public address system at junctions, the violators were warned about their transgression through announcements. Cases were registered for stop line violations by recording the violations through videos and photographs without stopping the vehicles.

Another traffic police inspector appealed to the motorists not to violate the stop line and follow traffic rules. He said: “It is not our desire to unilaterally impose fine on motorists. We advise them not to violate the rules and otherwise they will have to pay ₹500 for stop line violation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.