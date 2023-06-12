ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police launch a drive to enforce stop-line rule at busy junctions

June 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cases were registered for stop line violations by recording the violations through videos and photographs without stopping the vehicle although the police say the drive was essentially meant to create awareness

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Trafffic Police and models dressed a cartoon characters conducting a campaign to make drivers adhere to stop line at a junction on Poonnamallee High Road on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Monday organised an awareness campaign in a bid to inculcate road safety and to make motorists to strictly adhere to the the stop line at the junctions.

Besides the police officers, models dressed as cartoon characters were present to spread awareness on road safety. The GCTP has painted stop line afresh at the junctions.

P. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic North, said: “The GCTP is making efforts to reduce road accidents and to regulate traffic efficiently and effectively. Also, GCTP is coming up with various approaches of enforcement for the same.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This programme was meant to enlighten the road users who commute by vehicles, especially two-wheelers, while they halt at the red signal. With the effective functioning of a public address system at junctions, the violators were warned about their transgression through announcements. Cases were registered for stop line violations by recording the violations through videos and photographs without stopping the vehicles.

Another traffic police inspector appealed to the motorists not to violate the stop line and follow traffic rules. He said: “It is not our desire to unilaterally impose fine on motorists. We advise them not to violate the rules and otherwise they will have to pay ₹500 for stop line violation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US