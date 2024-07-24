GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic police indulging in corruption during vehicle checks will be dismissed: Official

Published - July 24, 2024 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Sudhakar has warned of stringent action against traffic police personnel who indulge in corrupt practices during vehicle check in the city.

Mr. Sudhakar said anyone who was caught receiving bribe will have to face the consequences such as suspension or dismissal from service. He warned that such allegations should not arise and if they do, the trespassers would be moved out of the traffic wing. “The act of one person may bring disrepute to others. We are taking all out efforts to maintain the decorum of traffic police personnel. If we take one step ahead, you bring us back by four steps. This is not fair,“ he said. .

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should control the menace. Officers who are not able to control the corruption, may also face departmental action. “This instruction should go down all ranks of the police personnel,” the officer warned.

On Tuesday night, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, issued orders suspending sub-inspector Ramasamy, and constables Raguraman and Ramesh after they were found indulging in corruption during vehicle check in Doveton. A video footage showed them collecting money under a bridge and putting it into a cloth bag.

