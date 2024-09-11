ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police in Chennai upgrade online fine payment facilities 

Published - September 11, 2024 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Motorists can now pay their challans via UPI ID/QR code, the traffic police said

The Hindu Bureau

A traffic police personnel on duty. Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has upgraded its online fine payment facilities for motorists. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The GCTP introduced the e-challan system in 2011 and cashless payments in 2017 to facilitate easy payment of traffic challans through various options. For the payment of traffic challans issued by the GCTP, the following modes were already available: debit/credit cards, Paytm app, post offices, and Tamil Nadu e-Sevai centres.

In addition to those services, the GCTP, via SBI, has enabled a mode of payment through UPI ID/QR code. To pay through this mode, users can visit the following website: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the website, the challan number, vehicle registration number, or driving licence number should be entered to proceed for payment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On clicking the “pay now” option, the UPI mode can be selected to make the payment.

Through this initiative, the GCTP has enhanced online digital payment methods, which will facilitate motorists to pay their fine amount conveniently through online platforms, said a press release from the Traffic Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

traffic / Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US