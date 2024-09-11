GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic police in Chennai upgrade online fine payment facilities 

Motorists can now pay their challans via UPI ID/QR code, the traffic police said

Published - September 11, 2024 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A traffic police personnel on duty. Image used for representational purposes

A traffic police personnel on duty. Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has upgraded its online fine payment facilities for motorists. 

The GCTP introduced the e-challan system in 2011 and cashless payments in 2017 to facilitate easy payment of traffic challans through various options. For the payment of traffic challans issued by the GCTP, the following modes were already available: debit/credit cards, Paytm app, post offices, and Tamil Nadu e-Sevai centres.

In addition to those services, the GCTP, via SBI, has enabled a mode of payment through UPI ID/QR code. To pay through this mode, users can visit the following website: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan.

On the website, the challan number, vehicle registration number, or driving licence number should be entered to proceed for payment.

On clicking the “pay now” option, the UPI mode can be selected to make the payment.

Through this initiative, the GCTP has enhanced online digital payment methods, which will facilitate motorists to pay their fine amount conveniently through online platforms, said a press release from the Traffic Police.

