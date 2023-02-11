Traffic police hold meeting with road users on easing congestion

February 11, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNA

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Saturday conducted a feedback meeting with stakeholders such as autorickshaw drivers, members of residents’ welfare association in the city for better vehicular traffic management.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, said often studies were carried out to improve the local traffic situations but the plans were implemented without taking the feedback of the road users into account. Hence in an effort to improve the traffic flow and get road users, 155 meetings were organised on Saturday throughout the city in all police station areas to receive feedback from various stakeholders such as local residents, welfare associations, merchants association, autorickshaws and taxi associations and various road user groups. He said the response to the meeting was good and many voiced their suggestions for better traffic management in their respective areas.

Merchants in Thoraipakkam requested to clear parking in the service roads and MTC drivers in Vadapalani complained about parking of share autos in bus stops while residents of Abiramapuram area requested for allowing parking of vehicles belonging to the residents on either side of the road on Kamarajar Salai.

The police said local issues would be sorted out by the intervention of the traffic officers at their respective places under the close supervision of senior officers. If anything needed to be done at a higher level such as the diversion of route, the same will be ensured after a thorough field study by senior officers and prior intimation to the general public through press.

If any residents welfare associations, merchants associations or any road users’ association would like to have a similar meeting, they can send a request through WhatsApp to 90031-30103 or email to (dctrafficplanning@gmail.com). The traffic police would be more than willing to conduct such meetings.