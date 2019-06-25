Traffic police get a fully equipped control room

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), completed Chennai’s first Traffic Regulation Observed Zone (TROZ), by handing over a bank of 63 super sophisticated cameras and a fully equipped monitoring room, set up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, to the city police.

S.S. Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India, along with trustees of HMIF, handed over the equipment to A.K Viswanathan, Commissioner of Police, in the presence of C. Samayamoorthy, Transport Commissioner.

The cameras are located at five key junctions of Annanagar — West Depot, Thirumangalam Junction, K4 Police Station, Roundabout and Shanthi colony Entry Junction.

Surveillance

Forty cameras have been exclusively installed to track the number plates of traffic violators, while 18 will provide proof of violation and five cameras will be used for total surveillance enabling the traffic police to take action against offenders.

TROZ was launched by HMIF in March 2018, in association with the Chennai Traffic Police, in Anna Nagar as a pilot project on road safety.