Traffic police enlist transpersons for programme on road safety

June 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) organised a road safety awareness programme involving transpersons at various junctions in the city on Tuesday. It was organised by GCTP in coordination with Rotary International District 3232.

The police said despite many measures and initiatives already in place, people still needed to become more sensitive and serious about the consequences of unsafe road practices. During the event, a team of six transpersons demonstrated the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets with hand signals accompanied by audio messages. A flash mob attracted the attention of onlookers at Anna Arch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (North), P. Saravanan presided over the event. Rotarian Balasubramanian, District Chairman for Road Safety, organised the programme, which created a platform for empowering transpersons and also making them part of a social cause. At the end of the campaign, organisers distributed first-aid kits were distributed to road users.

