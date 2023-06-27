Traffic police crack down on violation of road safety rules near schools

June 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has appealed to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules while taking their children to school and to inculcate traffic discipline in their wards by setting an example.

The GCTP said it was found that many parents, private vehicles and autorickshaws taking children to school flouted traffic rules and carried more children in their vehicles than what was permitted while dropping and picking them up at school.

As per the instructions, a special road safety education was carried out by GCTP in more than 255 schools across the city recently to create awareness among the school management and children. During this special drive, road safety education was imparted to students and staff and the children were motivated to persuade their parents to follow traffic rules and regulation, the police said.

The school managements were sensitised to follow all precautionary measures and strictly follow the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and adhere to Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012 in operating the school buses / vans to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

Following this, a special enforcement drive was conducted on Monday and 1,866 cases were booked under various heads of traffic violations. Further, the parents, autorickshaws and private vehicles carrying school children found violating the traffic rules were sensitized on the dangers of violating the traffic rules.