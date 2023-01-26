HamberMenu
Traffic police crack down on defective number plates

Vehicles were checked three places in the city during a special drive and owners of 16,107 vehicles were advised to replace the number plates

January 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) launched a crackdown on vehicles plying with defective number plates and identified 16,107 of them during a two-day special drive.  

The Motor Vehicles Act prescribes the size of number plates and the letters of vehicle registration. According to the Motor Vehicle Rules, no fancy lettering or use of art or pictures in the number plates is permitted. However, many vehicles exhibit improper number plates in their vehicles.

A special drive was conducted by the GCTP for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday and to sensitise the vehicle users. As per the action plan, vehicles were checked at three places in each traffic police station limits, said a senior police officer. 

Owners of the vehicles which violated the rules were advised to replace the defective number plates. As a result, number places of 15,962 vehicles were rectified and the owners of these vehicles were allowed to proceed without booking cases.

As many as 145 vehicles were detained. The records of these vehicles were being verified through the crime investigation wing. 

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police said a similar drive would continue and vehicle users were advised to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit.

