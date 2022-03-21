Traffic police crack down on defective number plates, unauthorised parking

Cases booked against owners of 2,306 vehicles that were fitted with defective number plates

A vehicle with a defective number plate stopped by the traffic police during a special drive in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

The police conducted a special drive here on March 19 and 20 against unauthorised parking of vehicles and vehicles fitted with defective number plates.

Traffic police personnel were posted at nearly 75 locations in the city. A senior officer said several complaints had been received about a large number of vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, having defective number plates. This also made it difficult for the police to investigate cases of road traffic accidents.

During the special drive, 2,306 vehicles were found fitted with defective number plates and cases were booked against their owners.

The traffic police fined owners of 826 vehicles for unauthorised parking.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has advised the traffic police to regularly conduct such special drives against unauthorised parking of vehicles, the police officer added.