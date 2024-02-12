ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police constable, wife held for cheating in St. Thomas Mount

February 12, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had collected a total of ₹30 lakh from several persons for a chit fund scheme and failed to return the mount on maturity

The Hindu Bureau

The St. Thomas Mount police arrested a traffic police constable and his wife for allegedly cheating several persons after collecting money for a chit fund scheme.

The police identified the suspects as Arun Prasad and Somalatha, who lived in the police quarters in St. Thomas Mount and ran the chit fund scheme. They had collected a total of ₹30 lakh from several persons and failed to return the mount on maturity. They also did not respond to subscribers’ requests for refunds. On a complaint lodged by Roslin Mary, the police registered a case and arrested the couple for cheating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US