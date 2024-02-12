Traffic police constable, wife held for cheating in St. Thomas Mount

February 12, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The St. Thomas Mount police arrested a traffic police constable and his wife for allegedly cheating several persons after collecting money for a chit fund scheme.

The police identified the suspects as Arun Prasad and Somalatha, who lived in the police quarters in St. Thomas Mount and ran the chit fund scheme. They had collected a total of ₹30 lakh from several persons and failed to return the mount on maturity. They also did not respond to subscribers’ requests for refunds. On a complaint lodged by Roslin Mary, the police registered a case and arrested the couple for cheating.

