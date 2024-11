Azhagu Kumar, 28, a traffic police constable, was injured in Teynampet in a road accident on Friday. He was on duty near the Teynampet Metro station, when a speeding car lost control and hit a barricade near the U-turn there, which struck Mr. Kumar and severely injured him. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The car driver S. Ganjedra Babu was arrested.