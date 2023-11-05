HamberMenu
Traffic Police Commissioner warns of action against vehicles caught speeding on city roads

After the revision, light motor vehicles should not exceed 60 kmph, while heavy motor vehicles and two-wheeler have to stick below 50 kmph. The speed limit for autorickshaws is 40 kmph, and for interior roads, all vehicles should drive below 30 kmph

November 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The revised speed limits for different types of vehicles in Chennai came into effect from November 4.

The revised speed limits for different types of vehicles in Chennai came into effect from November 4. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The Chennai City Traffic Police have advised motorists to follow the speed limits announced for different types of vehicles, which came into force from November 4.

Citing the new speed limits, which were fixed after two decades, R. Sudhakar, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic), said the traffic police had started enforcing the revised speed limits by filing cases against vehicles involved in speeding. 

Addressing a press meet at the City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery, he said 120 speeding cases had been booked against vehicles, a majority of them two-wheelers. The traffic police have been equipped with technology to detect speeding, including automatic number plate recognition cameras that record through radar technology, radar guns, and interceptors. He warned motorists against exceeding the prescribed speed limits. 

Mr. Sudhakar said a six-member committee had analysed the traffic growth, road infrastructure, and speed limits in metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to arrive at the new speed limits for the vehicles.

He said as per the new rule, the maximum speed limits had been fixed at 60 kilometre per hour (kmph) for light motor vehicles and 50 kmph for heavy motor vehicles and two-wheelers. For autorickshaws, the speed limit has been fixed at 40 kmph. In interior roads, the traffic police have fixed a uniform speed limit of 30 kmph for all types of vehicles.

