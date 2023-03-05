Traffic police collect pending fines worth ₹19 lakh in single day

March 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater City Traffic Police on Saturday collected a fine amount of over ₹19 lakh from violators who had not paid their fines for already issued e-challans. A call centre system was set up to remind people to pay the fine online or through debit and credit cards. However, a special drive was conducted to collect the pending fine amount from traffic violators by stationing personnel at 155 locations. A total of 5,863 cases were disposed off on Saturday by collecting a total fine amount of ₹19.24 lakh. The traffic police have collected a pending fine amount of ₹1.62 crore from 38,140 cases over the past month.