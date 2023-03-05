HamberMenu
Traffic police collect pending fines worth ₹19 lakh in single day

March 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
As part of the special drive, traffic police personnel were stationed at 155 locations on Saturday.

As part of the special drive, traffic police personnel were stationed at 155 locations on Saturday. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Greater City Traffic Police on Saturday collected a fine amount of over ₹19 lakh from violators who had not paid their fines for already issued e-challans. A call centre system was set up to remind people to pay the fine online or through debit and credit cards. However, a special drive was conducted to collect the pending fine amount from traffic violators by stationing personnel at 155 locations. A total of 5,863 cases were disposed off on Saturday by collecting a total fine amount of ₹19.24 lakh. The traffic police have collected a pending fine amount of ₹1.62 crore from 38,140 cases over the past month.

