Traffic police collect over ₹8 crore fine for drunk driving 

April 05, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have collected over ₹8 crore from motorists in cases booked for drunk driving in the last two months.

A fine of ₹10,000 had been introduced for drunk driving in 2019..

However, many did not pay the fine despite receiving alerts on their mobile numbers by the e-court system. The police said as many as 7,943 such cases were pending disposal. Hence, special focus was given to inform such violators about the pending cases through call centres at 10 places in the city, asking them to visit a centre to dispose of the case against them. In a special drive on April 1, 727 cases were disposed of and fine amount of ₹75,13,000 was collected.

Through special drives, 8,013 pending drunk driving cases were disposed of and a fine to the tune of ₹8,29,10,000 was collected in the last two months, said a release.

If the fine is not paid, warrants will be obtained from courts to attach movable property. Already 361 warrants had been issued by courts for attachments of property, said police.