Chennai

Traffic police collect over ₹50 lakh in fines in Vellore district

Traffic police intercepting motorists near the Collectorate, Vellore, on Saturday.

Traffic police intercepting motorists near the Collectorate, Vellore, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In all, 47,473 cases registered, says Superintendent of Police

The traffic police has collected ₹50,41,800 in fines from motorists in the district during the current year, for offences of overspeeding, driving without licence, not wearing helmets and seat belts and over-loading of passengers, Pravesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Vellore district, said.

115 persons were booked for drunken drive, he said.

“In all, 47,473 cases have been registered and the checks will continue,” Mr. Kumar said and appealed to motorists to abide by the rules, failing which, he warned, cases would be registered. Repeat offenders would attract cancellation of driving licences, he said.

The drive against traffic rules violations was intensified by the police as they conducted vehicle checks at eight spots in Vellore city. These checks were carried out under the direct supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police from Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Vellore.

Many two-wheeler riders were found without helmets. 1,810 cases were booked and on-the-spot fines collected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 12:52:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/traffic-police-collect-over-50-lakh-in-fines-in-vellore-district/article30832439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY