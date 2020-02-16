Traffic police collect over ₹50 lakh in fines in Vellore district

The traffic police has collected ₹50,41,800 in fines from motorists in the district during the current year, for offences of overspeeding, driving without licence, not wearing helmets and seat belts and over-loading of passengers, Pravesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Vellore district, said.

115 persons were booked for drunken drive, he said.

“In all, 47,473 cases have been registered and the checks will continue,” Mr. Kumar said and appealed to motorists to abide by the rules, failing which, he warned, cases would be registered. Repeat offenders would attract cancellation of driving licences, he said.

The drive against traffic rules violations was intensified by the police as they conducted vehicle checks at eight spots in Vellore city. These checks were carried out under the direct supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police from Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Vellore.

Many two-wheeler riders were found without helmets. 1,810 cases were booked and on-the-spot fines collected.