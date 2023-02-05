Chennai traffic police collect ₹1.68 crore pending fine through special drive

February 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has collected more than ₹1.68 crore from violators involved in drunken driving but had not paid the fine amount intimated through the mobile numbers.

The fine amount was collected through follow-up action taken by the traffic police through the 10 call centres located in the city.

The police said the fine amount had been fixed at ₹10,000 for drunken driving as per the Motor Vehicles Act. Several violators, who were issued challans for drunken driving, had not paid the fine despite several reminders on their mobile numbers through the e-court system.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked his colleagues to conduct a special drive to collect the pending fine. The operators in the 10 call centres called up the offenders to remind them about the fine amount which resulted in disposing of the 8,227 pending cases. In the special drive from January 29 to February 4, an amount of ₹87 lakh was collected from 843 persons similar to ₹81 lakh collected from 785 cases in the previous week.

A senior police officer warned of taking steps to attach movable property from the courts against those trying to avoid paying the hefty fine amount said steps had been taken to issue warrants for 319 cases for attaching property to compensate the fine amount.

ADVERTISEMENT