Traffic police announces restrictions on Vadapalani Junction-Ashok Pillar route

Special Correspondent July 08, 2022 00:46 IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police plans to introduce traffic changes to reduce the congestion on the 100 feet road from Vadapalani Junction to Ashok Pillar, from Saturday on a trial basis.

As per the new plan, 100-foot road from Second Avenue junction to 4th Avenue junction will be made a one way.

Vehicles going towards T. Nagar and Kodambakkam from Ashok Pillar should take right turn at 2nd Avenue and proceed through 4th Avenue and Ambedkar Road. Vehicles going towards Ashok Pillar from Koyambedu and Vadapalani will take a left turn at 2nd Avenue junction, enter 4th Avenue and approach 100 feet road near Kavignar Suradha statue and proceed towards Ashok Pillar.

Vehicles from Vadapalani to T. Nagar will take left turn at 2nd Avenue junction and reach T. Nagar via 4th Avenue. The one way rule on P.T. Rajan Road-P.V. Rajamannar Road junction to 2nd Avenue-100 Feet Road junction will be removed.

Vehicles going towards K.K. Nagar from Vadapalani will take a left turn at 2nd Avenue junction and proceed via 4th Avenue to reach 3rd Avenue and 6th Avenue, take a right turn at 100 feet road to reach K.K. Nagar via PT. Rajan Road.

Vehicles going from Kodambakkam and T. Nagar towards Vadapalani and Koyambedu should take 4th Avenue, 3rd and 6th Avenue and take a right turn at 100 feet road.