Traffic plan modified at Sholinganallur junction

CHENNAI

14 January 2022 00:32 IST

It is based on a survey: Commissioner

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate has introduced a modification in traffic flow at the Sholinganallur junction to ease congestion on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mamallapuram Road).

M. Ravi, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, said consequent to the scrapping of toll on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and the adjacent roads, the pattern of traffic movement at Sholinganallur junction had changed drastically. “Vehicles pile up in all directions at Sholinganallur Junction. Hence, we decided to conduct a survey during peak hours. Based on the survey, the Deputy Commissioner of Police had suggested certain modifications. These suggestions have been accepted and we decided to introduce the changes at Sholinganallur junction on a temporary basis.” As per the new rule, vehicles can go straight from Medavakkam towards East Coast Road at the Sholinganallur junction instead of taking a left turn on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The right turn towards Navalur from Medavakkam side is permitted at the junction. Vehicles coming from Medavakkam and taking a left turn on Rajiv Gandhi Salai towards Thoraipakkam side, can now take a right turn at Sholinganallur Junction towards Navalur.

Vehicles coming from ECR can now go towards Medavakkam. Those vehicles coming from ECR and taking a left turn on OMR towards Navalur side and subsequently taking a U-turn on Rajiv Gandhi Salai service road towards Thoraipakkam can hereafter take a right turn at Sholinganallur Junction towards Thoraipakkam.

The right turn towards Thoraipakkam from ECR side at Sholinganallur junction is permitted.

However, right turn for vehicles coming on Rajiv Gandhi Salai from Navalur side and intending to proceed towards ECR at Sholinganallur Junction is prohibited. These vehicles can take a left turn at Sholinganallur junction towards Medavakkam and subsequently take U-turn before the old Toll Plaza to reach the ECR.