Traffic pattern on Anna Salai modified to smoothen the flow

After studying major junctions affected by congestion, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have modified the pattern to ease vehicular traffic. The GCTP and the Highways Department proposed the changes. In the first phase, the GCTP have introduced partial closure of signals and U-turns on Anna Salai at Spencer, Teynampet, Nandanam and Saidapet to reduce the wait time at these signals.

R. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said, “Given the vehicular traffic on the arterial Anna Salai, we have introduced U-turns near Teynampet Junction, Spencer’s Junction, and Nandanam. We have closed signals on the roads that carry a lesser number of vehicles. For instance, we have closed Eldams Road Junction and opened U-turns on both sides. They take care of two signals: Teynampet and SIET. Motorists need not wait longer at those signals.”

“At two signals, Spencer and Nandanam, we have reduced the signal phase and cut at least one signal. Near Spencer, vehicles coming from Club Road were minimal. Now, vehicles coming from the road are allowed to proceed straight. They are directed to go forward a little and take a U-turn. Vehicles coming from Turn Bulls Road, Nandanam, are not allowed to proceed straight to Venkatanarayana Road. Instead, they have to turn left towards YMCA and take a U-turn,” he said.

Field visits

Explaining how the study was done, Mr. Sudhakar said, “We are working on improving and decongesting the junctions. We are making field visits by deploying our personnel and watching the traffic flow. Based on the field visits and inputs, new junctions or U-turns are opened... Various technologies are being adopted. Whatever plan suits a particular junction is adopted.” He added, “We have studied the junctions and sent out our drones to calculate vehicles going in each direction. After conducting the drone survey, we have taken up signals for improvements.”

At Spencer and Nandanam, signals are partially closed and vehicles are allowed to move on one side. Median U-turn intersections are put up for vehicles to turn right or make a U-turn. At T. Nagar, the signal is closed. Vehicles from Eldams Road and T. Nagar should move to Anna Salai and make U-turns at intersections near Teynampet Metro station and Anna Arivalayam respectively.

“We are analysing every signal based on the traffic it handles and the types of vehicles that pass through it. The delay time has come down at the signals where changes have been implemented,” Mr. Sudhakar said. The waiting period at the T. Nagar signal has come down from six minutes to 45 seconds.

Smith Road becomes one-way

The major changes have been made at Spencer’s signal on Anna Salai. Smith Road has been made one way with entry from Anna Salai-Smith Road Junction and there is no entry from Whites Road-Smith Road Junction. Patullos Road has been made one way with entry from Whites Road-Patullos Road Junction and no entry from Anna Salai-Patullos Road Junction. Vehicles from G.P. Road Junction and Binny Road towards Whites Road are not allowed on Patullos Road and diverted to take Anna Salai-Smith Road Junction towards Smith Road and Whites Road.

Vehicles plying from the Royapettah Tower Clock Junction towards Whites Road have been diverted at Whites Road-Patullos Road Junction to reach Anna Salai and not allowed towards Whites Road-Smith Road Junction. Vehicles plying from Whites Road-Thiru.Vi.Ka. Junction towards Whites Road are not allowed towards Smith Road and are diverted towards Whites Road-Patullos Road Junction to reach Anna Salai. Vehicles coming from Anna Salai-Patullos Road Junction towards Binny Road and Broadway will be allowed to take a U-turn near Spencer’s Plaza to reach Binny Road and Broadway.

Vehicles coming from Anna Flyover are not allowed to take a right turn at Teynampet Signal towards T. Nagar. Instead, they are allowed to take a U-turn in front of the Teynampet Metro station.

Vehicles coming from Eldams Road are not allowed to proceed straight to Pondy Bazaar at Eldams Road Junction. Instead, they will turn left and take the same U-turn in front of the Teynampet Metro station to proceed towards T. Nagar. Vehicles coming from Thyagaraya Road cannot turn right towards Saidapet. Instead, they will have to turn left and make a U-turn near Anna Arivalayam.

The vehicles coming from Chamiers Road are not allowed to turn right towards Teynampet and go towards T. Nagar. Instead, they shall turn left and make a U-turn in front of YMCA Ground to reach T. Nagar and Teynampet. Vehicles coming from Teynampet are not allowed to turn right towards T. Nagar. Instead, they will have to go so far as YMCA Ground to reach T. Nagar.

Vehicles from Nandanam and Teynampet are not allowed to turn right towards T. Nagar and Jones Road. Instead, they have to make a U-turn at Todd Hunter Nagar. Vehicles coming from Jones Road cannot proceed towards Todd Hunter Nagar. Instead, they will have to turn left turn and make a U- turn at CIT Nagar Junction.

Motorists have broadly welcomed the changes.

N. Viswanathan, of K.K. Nagar, said, “Taking a U- turn at important junctions on arterial roads is good. But this should not hinder the movement of vehicles. For instance, traffic policemen check vehicles near the U-turn at Saligramam, which affects traffic flow.” He also wants the U-turns kept at a short distance.

Some of the motorists want signage and public announcement of the changes beforehand. Muthu, of Saidapet, said, “Before making any traffic plan change, the traffic police should elicit the views of stakeholders. They should not implement any change in haste without any announcement. How will motorists know the change? Please put up a board indicating a U-turn.”

Abdul Rashid, of Royapettah, said the traffic police should decongest the adjoining roads of Anna Salai. There was no space for walking on Meeran Sahib Street and other streets, he said.

Another motorist said the barrier at U-turn needs to be extended longer to allow smooth merging and also suggested removing the barricade that separates two and four wheelers. The motorists also want the police to place sign boards when iron barricades are placed for U-turn a few meters since it is difficult to cross suddenly.

The traffic police have introduced a software to monitor the traffic real time and identify points of delay. Mr. Sudhakar said, “We have identified 65 important junctions, which will be constantly monitored to cut delays. First, we have taken up Anna Salai, Nandanam, SIET, and Teynampet as a corridor for improvement. Next, we are going to improve the junctions on OMR and EVR Salai.”