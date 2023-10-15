Changes ease Nandanam congestion, but motorists want permanent fix

October 15, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 10:13 pm IST

To ease the perennial congestion at Nandanam junction, the Greater Chennai Police recently implemented a few traffic modifications.

The changes, initiated on a trial basis from October 7, has garnered positive response as well as constructive feedback from members of the public.

No right turn

The alterations, proposed jointly by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) and the Highways Department, involve restricting the movement of vehicles from Chamiers Road. They are now prohibited from taking a right turn towards Teynampet and T. Nagar directly.

Instead, motorists are directed to turn left and make a U-turn after 50 metres in front of the YMCA Ground.

Initial responses from commuters indicate a reduction in the waiting time from approximately 10 minutes to a mere two minutes and satisfaction with the modified U-turns. However, concerns were raised about reckless driving, particularly by two-wheeler riders, and congestion at peak hours.

A school teacher commuting on the stretch said the scenario was better than how it was 20 years ago, but the rush hours remained a nightmare as vehicles waited in mile-long lines, especially at 8.30 a.m.

A resident of Nandanam for over 60 years pointed out that the congestion could be worsened by the Kotturpuram flyover, which channels massive traffic from Taramani and, on the other side, from Anna Salai to Teynampet. At peak hours, buses going towards Government Arts College for Men and the Saidapet bus stop would fill the location, he added.

“While the trial diversion is a temporary positive step, extending a grade separator — a plan that was successful near Little Mount and Raj Bhavan — from Panagal Maligai or the Teachers’ College at Saidapet to Anna Flyover may help to divert traffic away from the congested areas, such as Nandanam junction,” he said.

Elevated corridor

Amid these developments, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has unveiled plans for a 3.2-km-long and 34-metre-wide four-lane elevated corridor on Anna Salai. Valued at over ₹500 crore, this corridor promises a substantial relief to commuters.

College students pointed to the absence of zebra crossings, broken pavement blocks from the Nandanam Metro station towards Chamiers Road, and the vehicles that cut signal lines from interior roads, posing a risk to pedestrians.

