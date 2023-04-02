April 02, 2023 09:46 am | Updated April 03, 2023 10:00 am IST

Motorists in Chennai must be accustomed to speed gun-toting traffic police personnel. After a point, on East Coast Road, the places to spot these personnel became epigrammatically clear to motorists; and the latter began to instinctively take the foot off the gas, and move like slugs.

Once the danger was past, these “slugs” would morph back into the “speed demons” they really were. To combat this evasive behaviour, the traffic police personnel even tried hiding behind trees and emerging, speed gun in hand, just in time to catch a tearaway of a motorist.

The exercise seemed cumbersome, and it indeed was. And the Chennai City Traffic Police has plans to replace that approach with one that is more out there and in the face — no hiding behind trees like African bushmen anymore.

Welcome to the world of speed monitors. Speed monitors are now keeping a gimlet eye on motorists in select places across Chennai and they have been installed on a trial basis. The locations include Kamarajar Salai (near Lady Willingdon institute), the junction of Bells Road and Wallajah Road, near G3 (Kilpauk) police station and near Anna Salai police. The list also includes a location in Ashok Nagar. The speed monitors are reportedly powered by solar energy.

At present, the performance of the equipment is being evaluated, according to senior officer with the traffic planning section.

So, these speed monitors are currently just a blunt-edged goad, and not a cudgel. They register the speed of an oncoming vehicle, the first one to show up within its range, and display it on a digital board. If a motorist is within permitted speed limits, it stops with just displaying the speed. When someone oversteps the speed limit, it follows the display with a warning: “Too Fast” or “Slow Down”.

Following the trial run, if these monitors are viewed as effective, they would enter the next stage where they would be fitted with “teeth” to chew down violators. The traffic officer notes that at that stage more speed monitors would be installed across Chennai, and all of them will be integrated with the automation systems provided by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), whereby challans will be automatically generated to bring speeding motorists to book.

The officer adds speed monitors instil a moral fear in motorists, who would instinctively slow down when they know a speed monitor is waiting just ahead of them.

