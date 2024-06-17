Traffic knot at junction in Santhome

The toe-end of Santhome High Road resembles a cheese cube bitten off by a mouse. In the best of times, this section of Santhome High Road which meets Karneeswarar Koil Street and Kamarajar Salai had been constricted and often during rush hour, motorists would squeeze through it. With Metro Rail work taking a significant bite out of it, the section now holds up traffic for considerable time leading to frayed tempers.

Motorists on this section have been suffering during rush hour since the first week of March, when it was made one-way on account of Metro Rail work. Pedestrians now have little space they can call their own.

In many places where Metro Rail work is under way, a barricaded pathway exists for pedestrians. On this section, that option is out of the question. During school hours, one can spot students struggling to find a toehold while trying to walk to their school. This section of Santhome High Road has Santhome Higher Secondary School, Rosary Matriculation School, Don Bosco and CSI School of Autism.

Besides, traffic violations abound at this junction.

The work straddles a part of Santhome High Road and a part of Karneeswarar Koil Street as well, with the result that the latter has been made one-way too. Despite the no-entry rule, motorists plough into Karneeswarar Koil Street, making the wait for other motorists at the junction longer.

There are also cases of motorists from Kamarajar Salai cutting corners by entering Santhome High Road instead taking the planned course via Marina Loop Road.

Ever since the changes were clamped at the junction, traffic regulation is largely carried out by Metro Rail marshals. Now with the junction rife with violations, and motorists do often paying little heed to marshals’ directions, greater presence of traffic police personnel should be ensured out here.

Text and Photo: M. Srinath

Metro Rail work: schools ring in the changes

Crossing Santhome High Road during school opening and closing hours has always been a nightmare. Now, with diversions due to Metrorail work, educational institutions have their task cut out.

Some institutions on the stretch that The Hindu Downtown spoke to said they have been adopting various changes to regulate the flow of vehicles heading to school.

St. Bede’s Schools, which has a CBSE and Matriculation school on the campus, opened an additional gate this academic year so that the rush of children is distributed between the gates.

St. Thomas Nursery and Primary School has close to 250 students, and non-teaching staff receive students from the school gates. With traffic diversion, the school has decided to go easy on children coming late to class. “The school starts at 8.30 a.m and there is relaxation up to 9.05 a.m.,” says Jona Masila, secretary, St. Thomas School.

She says if two-wheelers are allowed to take Bazaar Road then it will be helpful for many students using this stretch as a short-cut. “There must be some reason to prevent motorists from taking the stretch now,” says Jona.

St. Antony’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Foreshore Estate has an MTC special bus ferrying children from the campus to locations in Kannagi Nagar and beyond. A staff says they have 1,600 students studying in the school and they have made a request for an additional school bus.

Getting an additional bus also addresses the issue of safety many parents have as children do not have to depend on public transport.

A staff with CSI School for the Deaf says a Chennai Metro Rail official told them that the work on this stretch of the road will go on for another two months. “It was expected to be completed by July but there is some delay,” says the staff.

According to the faculty, all the institutions on Santhome High Road have staggered timings and all steps have been taken to ensure there is minimum traffic chaos on the road. “We have to bear with these diversions,” he says.

