Traffic jams from Koyambedu up to Maduravoyal irk commuters

November 05, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

Stagnant rainwater, stray cattle, and haphazardly stopping omni-buses continue to cause traffic congestion at Koyambedu, especially at the signal leading towards Maduravoyal and near the Chennai Metro Rail station.

According to locals, following heavy rain, vehicles were stuck over a 4.5-km stretch from Poonamallee High Road at Koyambedu to Maduravoyal for over an hour from 9 a.m. on Saturday.

An autorickshaw driver near the Metro Rail station said the traffic snarl extended up to Perungalathur, as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace through Tambaram. He cited rainwater stagnation on the roads, especially beneath the Chennai Koyambedu Metro Bridge on the main road leading to Koyambedu Market, and the large number of omni-buses carrying people home for the festival.

Indiscriminate halting

He said the indiscriminate halting of omni-buses exacerbated the problem. “The proximity of the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus [CMBT] and the Koyambedu market adds to the problem, with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses and heavy vehicles transporting market goods and garbage,” he said. Pedestrian safety is also a matter of concern for want of proper pavements leading to the market. Now, pedestrians are forced to use the main road.

Further, concerns are raised over the menace of stray cattle at Koyambedu.

According to a study conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation, along with the Greater Chennai Police, Koyambedu has the highest number of stray cattle (513), followed by Flower Bazaar with 120.

R. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, acknowledges that heavy rain tends to slow down the traffic and cause congestion. He says the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) are studying the Koyambedu area to implement measures similar to those taken at Nandanam and Teynampet to ease the situation. However, the construction of an 18.3-km-long, 20-metre-wide Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Expressway poses a significant challenge to the efforts to reduce congestion at Koyambedu, he adds.

Bus-priority lanes

Officials of the Highways Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation are studying vital bus route roads, including Koyambedu to Guindy. They plan to open bus-priority lanes to ease the congestion. Moreover, to decongest Koyambedu and Perungalathur, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is planning an integrated bus terminus at Kilambakkam.