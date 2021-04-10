Traffic inspector distributes free face masks to commuters

C. Jayachandran at Broadway terminus. Photo: Ragu R

Chennai

10 April 2021 15:21 IST

Inspector C. Jayachandran at the North Beach police station goes beyond the call of duty, rendering a timely service. With the traffic wing, Jayachandran hops from bus to bus at the Broadway bus terminus, every day, and hands out masks to those seen not wearing one.

Jayachandran, 53-years-old, can also be spotted at traffic junctions — particularly, Parrys Corner, RBI Subway, Muthuswamy Bridge, Kuralagam and Indian Bank — that come under his limits, encouraging motorists and pedestrians to wear face masks while in public places.

“I always have a bag of face masks in the police patrol vehicle and distribute at least 100 masks every day. As a result of this intervention, people who would earlier not wear masks, never fail to do so now,” says Jayachandran.

A native of Kambam in Theni district, Jayachandran joined the Tamil Nadu Police Department more than three decades ago. He has served as traffic police officer at many police stations in the northern parts of Chennai.

During the lockdown last year, along with his teammates, Jayachandran would distributed face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, food packets and water bottles to the homeless and the needy.