Traffic in central parts thrown into disarray by procession

While the opposition parties’ protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act went off without incident, widespread traffic jams in key areas of the city were reported on Monday morning.

The procession moved from near the CMDA office in Egmore, through Adithanar Salai, Langs Garden Road, Police Commissioner’s Office Road and ended at Rajarathinam stadium on Marshalls Road. Traffic was stopped in order to ensure that the procession went ahead unhindered.

Motorists and commuters had a tough time crosssing many the stretches. Kathija, who came from Madurai by train, said she was not able to get a bus to reach Royapuram.

“Chaos prevailed on roads near Egmore railway station. Only in the afternoon was I able to get a bus,” she also added.

Traffic was crippled on Poonamallee High Road, from Central railway station all the way to Aminjikarai. Likewise, Anna Salai too witnessed traffic blocks and office-goers found it difficult to cross the stretch. Ramkumar, employed with a private firm, said, “Traffic moved at snail’s pace and I was not able to reach my office in Royapettah on time.”

The procession route was brought under complete control of police personnel. Additional Commissioners of Police R. Dhinakaran and Prem Anand Sinha personally monitored security arrangements.

Officials on duty

Twelve IPS officers, including joint commissioners and deputy commissioners, were on duty. A senior police officer told The Hindu, “We briefed our personnel about dos and don’ts ahead of the rally.”

Personnel were equipped with fire extinguishers to foil any attempt to burn effigies. The organisers themselves volunteered to regulate the crowd at a few places.

Near the Thalamuthu Natarajan Maligai, where the procession began, the area was swarming with police personnel in full riot gear. The processionists were flanked by Tamil Nadu Special Police vehicles.

Vajra anti-riot vehicles were also deployed as a precautionary measure. Spare parts shops downed shutters in view of the rally passing through the area on Adithanar Salai.

Shopkeepers were seen providing water packets and biscuits to those walking in the procession, as they crossed the area. Within an hour, the rally reached its culmination point. Personnel from Swift Action Group and Tamil Nadu Commandos were also deployed along the route.