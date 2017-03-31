Traffic hit on section of N.H. Road

Delay in re-laying a stretch of Nungambakkam High Road, after it had been dug up for a civic work, is proving dangerous for motorcyclists. There have been instances of motorcyclists skidding on thi stretch.

This section of the busy road is between the intersection of Nungambakkam High Road and Haddows Road and the intersection of Nungambakkam High Road and Valluvar Kottam High Road. The stretch is only around 100 metres long.

A civic work was in progress on this stretch for a few months and it got completed a fortnight ago. “As the stretch is uneven, motorcyclists can lose their balance,” said K. Praveen, a resident of Triplicane who rides a motorcycle. The stretch, which is part of the route for many MTC buses, is lined with many upmarket retail showrooms and restaurants. A few educational institutions are also found on it. Further, government offices, which include Passport Kendra, Press Information Bureau and Aayakar Bhavan, are located on the stretch. As a result, there is a continuous flow vehicular traffic.

Despite having a one-way traffic arrangement in place, this stretch often witnesses chaotic traffic and vehicles move at a snail’s pace.

Corporation officials said there was no alternative route to divert the traffic and hence the delay in re-laying of the road.

They further said that they were planning to take up the work at night.