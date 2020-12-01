Traffic hit on GST Road in Chennai as PMK cadre go on protest

Police stop cadre from entering city for Vanniyar reservation protest

Traffic on GST Road in the southern suburbs of Chennai was paralysed for more than an hour on Tuesday morning when cadre of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) went on a protest near Perungalathur after police prevented them from entering the city for a political demonstration.

The Ananthapuri Express from Thiruvananthapuram was also stoned and halted for more than 10 minutes between Vandalur and Tambaram.

The cadre were headed to the city to participate in a demonstration under the leadership of the party’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss to press for 20% reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.

The cadre, numbering over 600, were stopped by the Chengalpattu police near Vandalur. Following this, they blocked road traffic. With the railway tracks being located adjacent to the GST Road, they also blocked railway traffic.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the protesters threw stones at the Ananthapuri Express. The driver halted to prevent any damage to the train and injuries to passengers, sources said. The police cleared the protesters from the track, after which the train proceeded towards Chennai Egmore.

A senior officer of Chengalpattu district police said road traffic was completely hit between Vandalur and Perungalathur as a large number of protesters in private vehicles were stopped near Vandalur.

Despite senior police officers holding talks with the protesters, they are yet to make any headway in clearing them off GST Road.

Police refused permission for the demonstration as part of COVID-19 safety protocol.