Traffic hit on GST Road after accident near Perungalathur

Traffic on the GST Road near Perungalathur was severely affected after a heavy truck turned turtle early on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the driver of the truck proceeding from Ennore towards Tiruchi lost control of the vehicle.

The traffic police, who were alerted immediately, barricaded the highway but as the cranes were not available, a heavy traffic jam resulted, causing severe hardships to the motorists.

A senior official of the traffic police said the accident happened because the driver dozed off at the wheel. The accident which occurred around 6 a.m. caused the traffic jam with office-goers and thousands of motorists affected. However, there were no fatalities in the accident because it happened early in the morning, he added.

The traffic police are waiting for the cranes to arrive to remove the heavy truck to ease the congestion. Traffic chaos reigned in the stretch for more than four hours.

The traffic police have also filed a case and are investigating.