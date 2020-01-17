Chennai

Traffic hit on Anna Salai near Spencer Plaza on Friday morning

Commuters were held up at the junction as AMMK secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran arrived to garland the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran

Traffic was hit on Anna Salai for more than 30 minutes when Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran arrived to garland the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran on Friday morning. Huge crowds of AMMK cadre thronged the statue on Anna Salai near Spencer Plaza on the eve of MGR’s 103rd birth anniversary.

Though police personnel were posted near the MGR statue to regulate the traffic, commuters faced delays at the Spencer Plaza junction because of the blocking of a portion of the road.

A senior official of the City Traffic police said the flow of traffic at the Spencer Plaza junction eased after Mr. Dhinakaran paid his floral tributes to MGR at around 11.30 a.m.

Mild tension prevailed at the venue after police personnel removed party flags of the AMMK installed on the road margins, citing safety issues.

Jan 17, 2020

