Traffic diverted on Kamarajar Salai for Republic Day celebrations

CHENNAI

19 January 2022 00:43 IST

The changes will be in effect on January 20, 22, 24 and 26

The police have announced traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai in view of the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26 and the rehearsals on January 20, 22, and 24.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Light House to War Memorial will be closed for vehicular traffic from 6.00 a.m. onwards till the celebrations are over. No vehicles will be allowed from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar will be diverted at Greenway’s Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, V.K. Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Clock Tower, G.P. Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Adyar will be diverted at Santhome High Road-Kutchery Road Junction towards Kutchery Road. These vehicles can use Kutchery Road, Luz Junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Clock Tower, G.P. road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Bus route changes

Bus 27D coming on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at V.M. Street Junction towards V.M. Street and can use Royapettah High Road, Luz Junction, R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli junction, South Canal Bank Road and Srinivasapuram to reach Foreshore Estate. Bus 21G from Luz Junction, proceeding towards Gandhi Statue, will be diverted at Royapettah Point, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Clock Tower, GP Road, Anna Salai and to reach Broadway. Buses 12G and 45B from Luz Junction, proceeding towards Gandhi Statue, will be diverted via Nilgiris, Music Academy, T.T.K. Road, Government Royapettah Hospital, Royapettah Clock Tower, G.P. road, Anna Salai, Adams Road to reach Anna Square.

Vehicles heading to the Dr. R.K. Salai-Dr. Natesan Road junction will be diverted towards Dr. Natesan Road. Similarly, vehicles reaching the Dr. Natesan Road-Avvai Shanmugam Salai junction and the Dr. Besant Road-Kamarajar Salai junction will be diverted towards the Ice House junction. Vehicles on the Bharathi Salai-Bells Road junction will be diverted towards Bells Road.

The Anna Square bus terminus will be temporarily shifted to Wallajah Road, near the Government Guest House. Vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner will be diverted at RBI Subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram and can use Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road, Royapettah Clock Tower, Government Royapettah Hospital, Royapettah Road, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Dr. Natesan Road, Karaneeswarar Pakoda Street and Santhome High Road to reach Adyar.