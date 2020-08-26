Traffic diversions to come into effect at Thirumangalam from tomorrow

Chennai

Changes effected near the service road along 100 Feet Road adjacent to Thirumangalam Flyover between 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue.

The traffic police have announced traffic diversions from Thursday on the service road along 100 Feet Road adjacent to Thirumangalam Flyover between 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue, owing to pipe laying work to be undertaken by Metrowater.

Heavy and light vehicles, including two wheelers, autos and cars, heading to Koyambedu from Anna Nagar West, Thirumangalam and Mogappair will be diverted through the following routes to reach their destination:

Light vehicles heading to Koyambedu from Ambattur Estate Road and Anna Nagar West will be diverted through 15th Main Road, 13th Main Road, 2nd Avenue and 4th avenue. Similarly, heavy vehicles will be diverted through 15th Main Road, 13th Main Road, 6th Avenue junction and Thirumangalam Flyover.

Light vehicles heading to Anna Nagar from Mogappair, Ambattur and Anna Nagar West will be diverted through 15th Main Road, 13th Main Road, 2nd Avenue and 13th Main Road junction through Anna Nagar Rountana.

Light vehicles from Anna Nagar going to Mogappair, Ambattur Estate and Thirumangalam will be diverted towards 2nd Avenue, NVN Nagar, 100 Feet Road (bridge down) and Ambattur Estate Road.

Similarly, all heavy and light vehicles from Padi Flyover will take the regular Thirumangalam Flyover to reach Koyambedu, while vehicles coming from Koyambedu will use the service road along 100 Feet Road to reach Mogappair.