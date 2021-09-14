Traffic diversions to be put in place at Kodambakkam

The new arrangements will be enforced from today

The traffic police has announced new traffic arrangements in order to facilitate work on the Metro’s phase 2 project on Arcot Road from Kodambakkam Power House to the 80 Feet Road junction. The arrangements will come into effect from Tuesday and will last for one year.

As per the new arrangements, there will be no diversion for vehicles coming from Porur to Kodambakkam bridge. Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Kodambakkam Bridge and proceeding to Saligramam/Porur will take a compulsory left at the Power House junction and reach their destination via Dr. Ambedkar Salai, Ashok Nagar police station, Second Avenue junction,P.T. Rajan Salai, Raja Mannar Salai and 80 Feet Road.

Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Kodambakkam Bridge to Vadapalani junction will take a compulsory left at the Power House Junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai, Ashok Nagar police station, Second Avenue Road, 100 Feet Road and Vadapalani junction.

Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Vadapalani junction will not be allowed to take the right turn at Duraisamy Salai. Instead, they can reach Duraisamy Salai via Power House junction, Dr. Ambedkar Salai and the Ashok Nagar police station junction.

Vehicles coming from Ashok Pillar will proceed on Dr. Ambedkar Salai, Second Avenue Road, Duraisamy Salai and Arcot Road to reach Kodambakkam bridge.

Designated one ways

The stretch of Duraisamy Salai from Arcot Road to the Power House junction will be made one way.

The stretch of Second Avenue Road from Dr. Ambedkar Salai to the 100 Feet Road junction will be made one way.

The stretch of Ambedkar Salai between the Power House and the Ashok Nagar police station junctions will be made one way.