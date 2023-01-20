Traffic diversions to be in place for two years in Chennai’s Korukkupet for rail overbridge construction

January 20, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic changes to be implemented from Saturday, for two years, in Korukkupet, as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Southern Railway have proposed the construction of a Railway Overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet Railway Crossing on Manali Road.

The changes will come into operation from Saturday, January 21 and will remain in place until January 20, 2025. The movement of all types of heavy vehicles, MTC buses, mini buses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheeler traffic will be restricted towards Korukkupet Railway Crossing.

Alternative route for MTC buses from Madhavaram towards Korukkupet

MTC Buses coming from Madhavaram and proceeding towards the Korukkupet railway crossing will have to go on GNT Road- Ethiraj Samy Salai- Tondiarpet High Road- TVK Link Road Junction- Mullai Nagar over bridge- Mullai Nagar Junction- B.B. Top- Moolakothalam– C.B. Bridge (Kagan Bridge)- Korukkupet Bridge- Kathivakkam High Road-RK Nagar and Manali Road Junction to reach their destination.

MTC Buses coming from Tondiarpet side will take an alternate route of RK Nagar- Manali Road Junction-Kathivakkam High Road –Korukkupet Bridge-C.B. Bridge ( Kagan Bridge) –Moolakothalam –B.B. top-Vyasarpadi New Bridge- Muthu Street- Moorthingar street,Erukkancheri High Road – West Avenue Road – Central Avenue Road – Mullai Nagar over bridge-TVK Link Road Junction-Tondiarpet High Road–Ethirajsami Salai-GNT Road-and reach to their destination.

Alternative route for heavy vehicles from Madhavaram towards Korukkupet

Heavy vehicles coming from Madhavaram will take an alternative route during the daytime from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be: Madhavaram Roundtana- 200feet Road– MFL Junction– Manali Express Road and Ennore Express Road to their destinations. During the night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., their route will be: Madhavaram Roundtana-- GNT Road– Ethiraj Sami Salai– Tondiarpet High Road– TVK link Road Junction– Mullai Nagar bridge– B.B. Top- Moolakothalam- Mint Junction – Mint Bridge and Tiruvottiyur High Road.

Heavy vehicles from the Korukkupet side will take alternative route during the daytime from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Ennore Express Road– Manali Express Road– MFL Junction– 200feet Road– Madhavaram Roundtana and reach their destinations. During the night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the route will be: Tiruvottiyur High Road- Mint Bridge- Mint Junction –Moolakothalam- B.B. Top- Mullai Nagar Bridge- TVK Link Road Junction– Tondiarpet High Road– Ethiraj Sami Salai– GNT Road – Madhavaram Roundtana..

Alternative route for mini buses, other vehicles from Kodungaiyur towards Korukkupet

Government mini buses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers from the Madhavaram side will take an alternative route from Thoppai Vinayagar Kovil Street -Buckingham Canal Road –IOC Road and Ennore High Road and reach their destinations.

These vehicles from the Korukkupet side will take an alternative route on Ennore High Road -IOC Road –Buckingham Canal Road –Thoppai Vinayagar Kovil Street and Tondiarpet High Road to reach to their destination.