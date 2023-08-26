ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions to be effected to ease peak hour snarls at Doveton junction in Chennai’s Vepery 

August 26, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The traffic diversions will come into effect from the evening of Saturday, August 26, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Doveton junction that regularly sees traffic congestion | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The Greater Chennai City Traffic is implementing a new traffic plan to ease congestion at the Doveton Junction from the evening of Saturday, August 26, 2023. The arrangements will be in place between 5p.m. and 8 pm.

Vehicles coming from Pattalam on Perambur Barracks Road will not be allowed to go straight and will take a right turn at Doveton Junction towards Ritherdon Road, Purasawalkam High Road.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles coming from Perambur Barracks Road, should take left turn at Doveton Junction and take ‘U’ turn at the Aavin Milk Booth within 15 meters.

Heavy vehicles coming from Perambur Barracks Road, should take a left turn at Doveton Junction towards Narayan Guru Salai, then a right turn - EVK Sampath Road - Jeremiah Road Junction - a right turn - Jeremiah Road to reach their destinations.

