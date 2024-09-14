Traffic diversions to be effected on Sunday in view of Vinayaga Chaturthi procession

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police have announced traffic arrangements to be implemented on Sunday according to traffic flow as well as movement of pedestrians, in view of Vinayaga Chaturthi procession.

On the occasion, a large number of Vinayaga idols from various places in Chennai will be brought to Srinivasapuram, in Foreshore Estate, Pattinambakkam to be immersed in the sea on Sunday. Due to this, there will be more pedestrian traffic on Kamaraj Road and Santhome High road.

Police said the following diversions would be effected in the event of traffic flow slowing down from Triplicane to Santhome High Road on account of Vinayaga idol procession: vehicles will be directed to take right from Gandhi Statue towards R.K. Salai – V.M. Street left – Luz Junction – Amruthanjan Junction – D’Silva Road – Warren Road – Dr. Ranga Road – Bheemanna Garden Junction – CP Ramasamy Road – St.Marys Junction – Kaliyappa Junction – Srinivasa Avenue - R.K. Mutt Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Santhome High Road will be diverted via R.K Mutt road – Thiruvengadam Street – V.K Iyer Road Junction – Devanathan Street – St.Marys Road – R.K Mutt Road – South Mada Junction – Venkatesa Agraharam Road – East Abiramapuram – Luz Avenue – P.S Sivasamy Salai – Royapettah High Road – Dr. R.K Salai to reach their destination.

When the procession reaches the Rathna Café junction, no vehicles will be allowed from Zam Bazaar P.S. towards Rathna Café junction, and instead, these vehicles will be diverted towards Jani Jan Khan Road to reach their destination.

When the procession enters the T.H.Road, no vehicle will be allowed from Ice House junction towards Rathna Café junction and instead, these vehicles will be diverted towards Besant Road – Kamarajar Salai to reach their destination or vehicles will have to take left towards GRH junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Mandaveli Junction towards Santhome High Road will be diverted via Devanathan Street, R.K.Mutt Road to reach their designation. Idol procession vehicles alone will be allowed on the Loop Road, from Light House to Srinivasapuram. Commercial vehicles will be restricted within 10 km radius from all immersion points of the GCTP District.

