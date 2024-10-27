GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions sought for Saidapet-Teynampet elevated corridor

Published - October 27, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Work is under way in Saidapet for an elevated corridor. 

Work is under way in Saidapet for an elevated corridor. 

The Highways Department has sought permission from the traffic police to divert traffic at two locations on Anna Salai to facilitate the construction of elevated corridor from Saidapet to Teynampet in the city. 

Sources said that diversions were being sought near Thevar statue via Chamiers Road and near Usman Road junction via CIT Nagar 1st Main Road. “We don’t need any land acquisition for the construction of the flyover. But the diversions are necessary during construction since 8 mts of the road needs to be barricaded. We are planning to take 4 metres on each side along the median.”

A senior official in the traffic police said that the roads suggested by the Highways were not wide enough to carry the vehicles during diversion. “We have given them some suggestions, once those are implemented we can give them the permission to divert,” the official explained.

The contractor has taken up micro-piling work near the YMCA grounds where Chennai Metrorail’s tunnel passes underground. “This type of foundation is being done at tunnel points. In places where there is rail network open piling is being done. At station points, portal frames are being constructed,” explained an engineer associated with the project. 

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had in January this year laid the foundation stone for the 3.2 km long, four-lane wide corridor being constructed at a cost of ₹621 crore. On completion, it would allow motorists to cross seven traffic junctions at Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar Third and First Main Roads and Todd Hunter Nagar-Jones Road.

Published - October 27, 2024 12:00 am IST

