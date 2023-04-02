Traffic Diversions in view of IPL Matches in M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium

April 02, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions to be implemented in view of IPL Season -2023 Cricket matches to be held from April 3, Monday to May 14 at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium.

The traffic arrangements/diversions will be effected from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 3, 12, and 21, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 30 and May 6 for the roads around the stadium.

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai and Victoria Hostel Road Junction and ‘No Entry’ from Wallajah Road and Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai and Bells road junction and ‘No Entry’ from Wallajah Road and Bells Road Junction

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe junction will be diverted at Bharathi Salai and Bells Road junction towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach the destination. Vehicles will not be allowed at Bharathi Salai and Bells road Junction towards Kannagi Statue.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter M, P, T, W, and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road, and above mentioned passes vehicles will be diverted at Labour Statue - Kamarajar Salai - Kannagi Statue - Bharathi Salai and reach their destination.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter B & R from Anna salai into Wallajah road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate.

ADVERTISEMENT