ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Diversions in view of IPL Matches in M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium

April 02, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Chennai

The traffic arrangements/diversions will be effected from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 3, 12, and 21, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 30 and May 6 for the roads around the stadium

The Hindu Bureau

During a match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions to be implemented in view of IPL Season -2023 Cricket matches to be held from April 3, Monday to May 14 at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium.

The traffic arrangements/diversions will be effected from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 3, 12, and 21, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 30 and May 6 for the roads around the stadium.

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai and Victoria Hostel Road Junction and ‘No Entry’ from Wallajah Road and Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai and Bells road junction and ‘No Entry’ from Wallajah Road and Bells Road Junction

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe junction will be diverted at Bharathi Salai and Bells Road junction towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach the destination. Vehicles will not be allowed at Bharathi Salai and Bells road Junction towards Kannagi Statue.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter M, P, T, W, and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road, and above mentioned passes vehicles will be diverted at Labour Statue - Kamarajar Salai - Kannagi Statue - Bharathi Salai and reach their destination.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter B & R from Anna salai into Wallajah road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US