HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversions in place on IPL match days in Chennai

The diversions will be in effect on May 10, 14, 23 and 24, in and around the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, from half an hour before the completion of the matches, the traffic police have said

May 09, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, where the IPL matches are to be held. File

A view of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, where the IPL matches are to be held. File

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions that will be implemented for four days in view of the IPL cricket matches scheduled to be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on May 10, 14, 23 and 24. 

To regulate the free flow of traffic on match days, the following traffic diversions will be implemented half an hour before the completion of the matches:  

All outgoing vehicles at War Memorial will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road through Wallajah point to reach their destinations.

 All incoming vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards R.K. Salai to reach their destinations. At Labour Statue, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Wallajah Road and will be diverted towards Kannagi Statue.

At Anna Statue, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Wallajah Road and will be diverted towards Wellington Point and Periyar Statue.

At Bharathi Salai X Bells Road Junction, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Bells Road and will be diverted towards Kannagi Statue (or) Rathna Cafe Junction.

At Bata point, outgoing vehicles will not be allowed to take a ‘U’ turn. Instead, vehicles will be allowed to proceed till Wellington point from where vehicles can take a right turn towards Dams Road or proceed straight towards Spencer Plaza junction.

Related Topics

traffic / Chennai / police / cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.