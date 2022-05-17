Traffic diversions in Katpadi from June 1 for bridge repair work

The work is being undertaken jointly by Southern Railway and NHAI

The work is being undertaken jointly by Southern Railway and NHAI

The district administration has announced a series of traffic diversions to facilitate work on strengthening the rail overbridge (ROB) near the railway station in Katpadi on the Mangalore-Villupuram Road, which is maintained by the NHAI, from June 1. The work is being undertaken jointly by Southern Railway and NHAI. With schools and colleges closed on account of the summer vacation holidays, the district administration has given its nod to undertake major repair works on the decades-old bridge. Officials said the bridge needed urgent repair work, especially on its joints, due to continuous use by buses and container lorries every day.

All buses travelling from Vellore town to Chittoor have to proceed via the temporary bus terminus near the slaughterhouse in the Old Town, VIT (Katpadi), E.B. Road and Sekkadu to reach Chittoor. Likewise, buses from Chittoor have to pass via Sekkadu, E.B. Road, VIT (Katpadi) and the Old Town. Buses from Gudiyatham should pass through Latteri, Katpadi Kutt Road, Christianpet and Dell to reach the Old Town in Vellore. Residents from areas around Dell in the Old Town can go to Gudiyatham via Christianpet, Kaptapdi Kutt Road and Latteri. Likewise, some buses operating between Gudiyatham and Arcot (Ranipet) have to pass via Latteri, Katpadi Kutt Road and Christianpet, whereas the remaining traffic, mainly buses from Gudiyatham, will have to pass through Chittoor Bus Stand, VIT (Katpadi), E.B. Road, Tiruvalam and Arcot. Buses travelling from the Old Town in Vellore to Arakkonam should proceed via Old Bus Terminus (opposite to fort), VIT, E.B. Kutt Road, Sekkadu, Vallimalai, Sholingur and Tiruttani. Two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and other light vehicles proceeding from Christianpet to Chittoor Bus Stand (Katpadi) should travel via Vallimalai Kutt Road, Kamarajapuram, railway underpass and Old Katpadi Road. Two-wheelers, cars and auto rickshaws travelling from Christianpet, Karasamangalam and Latteri to Old Town in Vellore can pass via Jabrapettai, Kalinjur and Viruthampattu. Officials said goods-laden lorries from southern parts of the State, approaching via Tiruvannamalai, should pass through Polur, Arani, Arcot, Ranipet and Sekkadu to reach Chittoor. Vehicles coming from Krishnagiri should pass through Pallikonda and Gudiyatham to reach Chittoor. Vehicles from Chittoor that have permits from the Vellore RTO will be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu via Serkadu, E.B. Kutt Road and VIT. Vehicles travelling from Chittoor to Krishnagiri should pass through Gudiyatham and Pallikonda. The district administration has requested the Southern Railway and the NHAI to complete the repair work soon.