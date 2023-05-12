Traffic diversions in Chennai’s K.K. Nagar from May 13 to 22

May 12, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Chennai

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced diversions that will be implemented from Saturday near the junction between Lakshmanaswamy Road and Shanmugam Road in K.K. Nagar, due to stormwater drainage work from May 13 to 22.

Vehicles coming from second avenue towards Rajamannar Salai will be diverted at PT Rajan Salai and Rajamannar Salai junction. The diverted vehicles will proceed towards Ramasamy Salai and RK Shanmugam Salai to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Ramasamy Salai towards PT Rajan Road will be diverted at Ramasamy Salai & RK Shanmugam Salai junction. The diverted vehicles will proceed towards RK Shanmugam Salai and Rajamannar Salai to reach their destinations.

Vehicles are restricted from on PT Rajan Salai and Ramasamy Salai junction towards Rajamannar Salai. Vehicles coming from Munusamy Road and 80ft Road towards PT Rajan Salai and from PT Rajan Salai towards Lakshmanasamy Salai are not restricted.

