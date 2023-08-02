ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions in Chennai for three days this week, to facilitate Independence Day rehearsals 

August 02, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Traffic Police have said the diversions will be in place on August 4, 10 and 13, from 6 a.m. onwards, near Fort St. George

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions to be implemented on the mornings of three different days, as rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations are to be held on August 4, 10 and 13 near Fort St. George.  

Police said modifications to traffic movement will come into effect on these three days from 6 a.m. untill the end of the rehearsals.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to the RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai, and Flag Staff Road, will be closed for all the vehicular traffic, except vehicles carrying passes. 

Vehicles on Kamarajar Salai intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai shall take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, Raja Annamalai  Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

Vehicles on Rajaji Salai, intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai will take the route via NFS Road, Raja Annamalai  Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys’ Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.

