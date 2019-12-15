Traffic diversions for match at Chepauk

The city traffic police have announced diversions around Triplicane in view of the cricket match between India and the West Indies, to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The traffic arrangements/diversions would be effected between 12.30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Bells Road will be one-way, with entry on Wallajah Road and no entry from Bharathi Salai. This will be reversed when the match is over. Vehicles from Kamarajar Salai going towards Bharathi Salai will not be allowed, except MTC buses and those with passes. Canal Road will be one-way, with entry from Bharathi Salai, and no entry from Wallajah Road.

Vehicles with passes bearing letters M, P, T, W, and MTC buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will be allowed on Bells Road. Vehicles bearing letters B and R will not be allowed on Bells Road, and will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate. Vehicles coming from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue, with passes bearing letters M, P, T and W only, and MTC buses will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will have to be parked on Foreshore Road, opposite PWD office.

Cars and two-wheelers coming from Anna Salai will take Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai and park on Foreshore Road and Swami Sivanandha Salai. Vehicles coming from the War Memorial will take Kamarjarar Salai and park on Foreshore Road and Swami Sivanandha Salai. Those coming from Gandhi Statue will take Kamarajar Salai and the service road to park on Foreshore Road and Swami Sivanandha Salai.