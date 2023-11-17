Traffic Diversions for Chennai racing event

November 17, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Chennai

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is conducting India’s first on-street night Formula 4 racing event namely “Chennai Formula Racing Circuit” on December 9 and 10 around Island Grounds, Chennai.

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police said in view of this event, the following roads are proposed to be made as a racing circuit and corresponding diversions will be implemented from November17 till December 1.

i) Flag Staff Road

Vehicles are not allowed to ply from War Memorial to Wallajah point.They will be diverted through RBI subway to reach Parrys corner area or elsewhere.

Whereas, vehicles from Muthusamy Bridge towards Flag Staff Road will be allowed as usual.

ii) Vehicles will ply as usual in Anna Salai (Pallavan Salai junction to Munro Statue), Swami Sivananda Salai (from Periyar statue to Napier bridge ) & Kamarajar Salai (from Napier Bridge to War Memorial) wherein the road will be partially closed (Carriageway will be reduced).

Hence, Heavy vehicles are not allowed to ply on partially closed stretches. They will be diverted to Pallavan salai junction in Anna Salai and to Sivanandha Salai from Beach road.

