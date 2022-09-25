Traffic diversions effected in Valasaravakkam for stormwater drain work

They will stay in effect till January 2023

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 25, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai Highways Department has planned traffic diversions in the Valasaravakkam traffic police jurisdiction to enable stormwater drain construction from Thiruvalluvar Salai to Suresh Nagar junction.

A press release said the traffic diversion will be implemented from September 26 to January 15, 2023. Traffic on Thiruvalluvar Salai from the Megamart junction to Suresh Nagar junction would be made one-way. However, there is no diversion for vehicles coming from the Megamart junction to Arasamaram junction.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vehicles coming from the Ramapuram-Arasamaram junction towards Arcot Road should take a compulsory left at the Suresh Nagar junction and reach their destination via Chowdry Nagar Arcot Road then go to Porur or Vadapalani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app