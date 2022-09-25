Traffic diversions effected in Valasaravakkam for stormwater drain work

They will stay in effect till January 2023

The Chennai Highways Department has planned traffic diversions in the Valasaravakkam traffic police jurisdiction to enable stormwater drain construction from Thiruvalluvar Salai to Suresh Nagar junction.

A press release said the traffic diversion will be implemented from September 26 to January 15, 2023. Traffic on Thiruvalluvar Salai from the Megamart junction to Suresh Nagar junction would be made one-way. However, there is no diversion for vehicles coming from the Megamart junction to Arasamaram junction.

Vehicles coming from the Ramapuram-Arasamaram junction towards Arcot Road should take a compulsory left at the Suresh Nagar junction and reach their destination via Chowdry Nagar Arcot Road then go to Porur or Vadapalani.